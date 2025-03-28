Malik Williams News: Nears double-double in defeat

Williams ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.

Williams led the way on the boards in Wednesday's G League battle, pacing all Sioux Falls players in rebounds while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a near double-double. Williams has appeared in 44 contests this season, averaging 14.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.