Malik Williams News: Nears double-double in return

Williams (personal) tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Friday's 127-105 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Williams made his first appearance for the South Bay Lakers following a move from the College Park Skyhawks, and he stood out as a long-range shooter during Friday's contest. The center came off the bench this time but may eventually challenge Drew Timme for starts, looking to deliver points and rebounds for his new team.