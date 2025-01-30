Malik Williams News: Owns the paint in 20-rebound game
Williams logged 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 23 rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 overtime G League win over Mexico City.
Williams locked things down in the paint Wednesday, leading the way by surpassing the 20-rebound mark and recording a team-high-tying block total in an impressive double-double showing. Williams has appeared in 26 G League contests this season, averaging 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
