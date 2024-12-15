Malik Williams News: Provides spark offensively in win

Williams put forth 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 114-111 G League win over Windy City.

Williams provided a spark for Sioux Falls inside the paint in Friday's outing, ending as one of two players with 15 or more points while also contributing on the glass and defensive in a winning effort. Williams has averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over nine G League contests this season.