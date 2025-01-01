Malik Williams News: Struggles offensively in victory

Williams posted five points (2-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and six rebounds over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 114-101 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Williams struggled shooting the ball in Tuesday's contest, ending as the lone Sioux Falls starter not in double figures in scoring but did contribute on the boards in a winning effort. Williams has appeared in 13 G League games this season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest.