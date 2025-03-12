Malik Williams News: Surpasses 20 points in overtime win
Williams contributed 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 121-118 overtime G League win over San Diego.
Williams put forth a balanced effort Tuesday despite struggling a bit from the field, securing a team-high-tying pair of blocks while finishing second among Sioux Falls players in scoring and rebounds in a near double-double. Williams has appeared in 39 contests this season, averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
