Malik Williams News: Top rebounder in double-double
Williams finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Williams once again provided a strong presence in the paint for Sioux Falls in Wednesday's outing, leading all players in rebounds while finishing second on the team in scoring in a double-double performance. Williams has appeared in 32 G League contests, averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per outing.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
