Mamadi Diakite News: Double-doubles in G League return

Diakite (hand) produced 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists during 27 minutes in Friday's 124-105 win over San Diego.

Following a five-game absence due to a right hand injury, Diakite jumped right back into Valley's starting lineup in his return Friday and tallied his ninth double-double of the season. The 28-year-old faced no minutes restriction in his first game back from the issue, and Diakite has now double-doubled in five of his last eight appearances with the G League Suns.