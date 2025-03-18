Mamadi Diakite News: Just misses double-double

Diakite logged 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-111 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

It was Diakite's second-highest scoring output of the season behind his 26 points during the Nov. 22 win over the Rip City Remix. The 28-year-old has averaged 14.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes across his last 10 outings (eight starts).