Mamadi Diakite News: Logs double-double in G League

Diakite registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Valley Suns' 118-98 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Diakite logged his seventh G League double-double since the beginning of January on Saturday and finished as the Suns' co-leader in scoring with David Stockton. Diakite has averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 26.5 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.