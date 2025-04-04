Mamadi Diakite News: Matches team high with two blocks

Diakite piled up 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals loss to the Stockton Kings.

The 28-year-old big man tied for the team lead in swats Thursday, and he posted at least six boards and four dimes in each of his past four appearances to end the campaign. Over 44 games (42 starts) across the G League regular season and playoffs, Diakite averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from the field.