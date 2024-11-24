Mamadi Diakite News: Monster performance in G League

Diakite produced 26 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

After scoring more than 20 points for the first time this season in his last outing, Diakite notched season highs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks during Friday's win. He's averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game.