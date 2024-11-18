Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mamadi Diakite headshot

Mamadi Diakite News: Posts 21 points at San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Diakite logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal during 33 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Diakite achieved a season-high scoring count and led his team with six defensive rebounds Sunday. He has racked up seven rebounds in each of his last three games while scoring more than half of his attempts from the field in three out of five starts this season.

Mamadi Diakite
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now