Mamadi Diakite News: Posts 21 points at San Diego

Diakite logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal during 33 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Diakite achieved a season-high scoring count and led his team with six defensive rebounds Sunday. He has racked up seven rebounds in each of his last three games while scoring more than half of his attempts from the field in three out of five starts this season.