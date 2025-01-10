Mamadi Diakite News: Posts efficient shooting line

Diakite recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes Friday during the G League Valley Suns' 145-86 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Diakite scored in double figures for a second straight matchup with the help of an efficient shooting night. He's also made an impact on the boards through six appearances during the G League Regular Season, averaging 8.0 rebounds during this stretch.