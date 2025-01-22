Mamadi Diakite News: Records double-double

Diakite (personal) notched 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Diakite returned from a one-game absence and thrived as a reliable two-way presence for the Valley Suns. Even though he's not expected to have an NBA opportunity any time soon, he should have tons of opportunities to flourish at the G League level.