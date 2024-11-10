Mamadi Diakite News: Strong outing in G League

Diakite totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Diakite has appeared in NBA regular-season games in each of the past four seasons. However, he made a career-low six appearances last season and has an uphill battle to make an NBA roster this season.