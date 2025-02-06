Maozinha Pereira Injury: Solid in return

Pereira played 18 minutes Wednesday during Memphis' 142-120 win over the Wolves and logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and a block.

Pereira has been sidelined since the team's Dec. 29 loss versus San Diego with an ankle injury but finally managed to make his return during Wednesday's victory. He ended up having an efficient shooting performance, converting on 60.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and is now averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 14 games played this season.