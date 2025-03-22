Maozinha Pereira News: Instant impact off bench

Pereira logged 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 11 minutes during Friday's 139-125 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Pereira was extremely efficient Friday, tying a season high in boards and falling a lone point shy of his season best in just 11 minutes of action. Over his last nine outings (three starts), the 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.1 minutes.