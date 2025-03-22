Maozinha Pereira News: Instant impact off bench
Pereira logged 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 11 minutes during Friday's 139-125 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
Pereira was extremely efficient Friday, tying a season high in boards and falling a lone point shy of his season best in just 11 minutes of action. Over his last nine outings (three starts), the 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.1 minutes.
Maozinha Pereira
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now