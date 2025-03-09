Maozinha Pereira News: Provides spark off bench Sunday

Pereira ended with 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Pereira put up an efficient 11 points off the bench Sunday, having now reached double digits in scoring during three of his last six outings. The 24-year-old has maintained a stable role on the second unit, playing at least 17 minutes in 10 consecutive contests.