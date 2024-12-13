Fantasy Basketball
Maozinha Pereira News: Records eight rebounds in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Pereira contributed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes of Thursday's 107-91 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Pereira was active but failed to make a difference in the outcome of Thursday's match. He was used as a center for the second straight contest, however that change of position barely altered his production, with the Brazilian staying close to his averages of 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Maozinha Pereira
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
