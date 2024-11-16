Maozinha Pereira News: Scores 15 points off bench

Pereira managed 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 132-121 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Pereira led Memphis' bench with 15 points and a plus-three point differential - he was the only reserve with a positive mark. He also recorded a game-high four steals and committed only two fouls.