Maozinha Pereira headshot

Maozinha Pereira News: Sidelined in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 12:10pm

Pereira didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Pereira will finish his first G League campaign with averages of 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 assists across 17.4 minutes per game in only seven appearances. The 24-year-old was fairly efficient this season, recording .514/.385/.700 shooting splits.

Maozinha Pereira
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
