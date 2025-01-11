Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Bagley Injury: Out with calf issue

Published on January 11, 2025

Bagley missed Friday's 123-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes due to a right calf strain.

Bagley didn't see any minutes in the two-game series versus Mexico City, limiting his squad's depth even more than it already was without Jordan Tucker (quadriceps) and Jarron Cumberland (ankle). Prior to the injury, Bagley was averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in the 2024-25 G League campaign.

