Marcus Bagley News: Double-doubles off bench

Bagley (knee) posted 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Bagley is back in action after a knee injury sidelined him at the end of the 2023-24 G League campaign. He operated off the bench and was inefficient offensively in the opener, but his game-high 14 rebounds will likely draw praise from the coaching staff.