Bagley will start in Monday's game against the Heat.

The 23-year-old forward will make his first career start due to Guerschon Yabusele (personal) being sidelined. Bagley signed his second 10-day contract with the Sixers on Saturday, and he has averaged 4.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 20.2 minutes per game in six appearances with Philadelphia.