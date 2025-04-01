Marcus Bagley News: Flirts with double-double

Bagley ended Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Knicks with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 19 minutes.

Bagley had the best game of his short career, sniffing a double-double, whilst continuing to play a meaningful role. The 76ers have all but given up on this season, allowing Bagley to play in five consecutive games despite being on a 10-day contract.