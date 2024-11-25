Marcus Bagley News: Pitches in off bench in win

Bagley recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.

Bagley contributed off the bench in Sunday's high-scoring contest, ending as one of five Blue Coats bench players with at least five points while hauling in a bench-high-tying rebound mark. Bagley has averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 0.9 steals over seven outings this season.