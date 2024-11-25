Marcus Bagley News: Pitches in off bench in win
Bagley recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.
Bagley contributed off the bench in Sunday's high-scoring contest, ending as one of five Blue Coats bench players with at least five points while hauling in a bench-high-tying rebound mark. Bagley has averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 0.9 steals over seven outings this season.
Marcus Bagley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now