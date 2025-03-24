Marcus Bagley News: Receives 10-day deal
Bagley agreed to a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The second-year forward will join the 15-man roster as a replacement for Oshae Brissett (knee), who wasn't re-signed to a second 10-day deal after averaging 8.7 points in 23.8 minutes over the 76ers' last six games. Bagley has spent the entire 2024-25 season in the G League with the 76ers' affiliate in Delaware, appearing in 34 contests while averaging 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 26.2 minutes per contest. The 76ers have been ravaged by injuries, so Bagley should get the opportunity to enter the rotation while he's under contract.
