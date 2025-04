The 76ers signed Bagley to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bagley had his first 10-day contract with Philadelphia expire Friday but will now spend the rest of the 2024-25 regular season with the 76ers. Bagley is averaging 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.0 minutes across his five appearances for Philadelphia.