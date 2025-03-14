Marcus Bagley News: Scores 16 points

Bagley (back spasms) returned to action for Thursday's 126-122 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes.

Bagley didn't play in Tuesday's 124-120 loss to College Park, but it's a good sign if he was able to log 34 minutes Thursday. Through 15 regular-season contests, Bagley holds averages of 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.