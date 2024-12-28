Marcus Bagley News: Strong outing in G League

Bagley posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 116-97 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Bagley scored at least 20 points and blocked multiple shots for the first time this season. Despite the strong outing, he's averaging only 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game across 17 G League appearances.