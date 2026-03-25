Marcus Burk News: Puts up season-high 21 points

Burk collected 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-99 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

The 28-year-old tallied a season-high 21 points and matched a season best in threes during his 12th start of the G League regular year. Over his 12 outings in the first unit, Burk is averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per game.