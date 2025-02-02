Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Burk headshot

Marcus Burk News: Scores 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Burk posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Burk has scored in double figures in back-to-back games after reaching that threshold only five times over his first 25 G League appearances this season. He's averaging 6.1 points in 18.3 minutes per game.

Marcus Burk
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
