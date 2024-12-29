Marcus Domask News: Erupts for 26 points in G League

Domask finished with 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 115-105 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Domask posted an impressive shooting performance, which was good enough to lead his squad in scoring. He also stuffed the stat sheet, tying for the team lead in rebounds and assists.