Marcus Domask News: Goes perfect from the field
Domask logged 23 points (10-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes Friday during Windy City's 114-111 loss versus Sioux Falls.
Domask had a dominant outing despite the loss as he was the team's leading scorer while shooting a perfect 100.0 percent from the field. His 23 points also served as a new season-high total for the 24-year-old, who is averaging 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists across his first 12 appearances of the season.
Marcus Domask
Free Agent
