Marcus Domask headshot

Marcus Domask News: Showcases passing ability

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:57pm

Domask collected two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-95 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

This was an ugly shooting performance from Domask, but he made up for it by setting season highs in assists and rebounds on the way to a victory. The 24-year-old still has some work to do on the offensive end, as he's been held to four or fewer points in five of his first six appearances.

Marcus Domask
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
