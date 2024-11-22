Marcus Domask News: Showcases passing ability

Domask collected two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-95 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

This was an ugly shooting performance from Domask, but he made up for it by setting season highs in assists and rebounds on the way to a victory. The 24-year-old still has some work to do on the offensive end, as he's been held to four or fewer points in five of his first six appearances.