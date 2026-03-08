Marcus Garrett Injury: Sits out with back injury
Garrett was absent in Saturday's 133-118 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise after picking up a back issue.
Garrett was a regular starter before heading to the sidelines, but his place was covered by Antonio Reeves in the last game. The severity of Garrett's injury is still unknown, so he may be forced to miss more time if he's not fully recovered for upcoming matchups.
Marcus Garrett
Free Agent
