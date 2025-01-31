Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Garrett headshot

Marcus Garrett Injury: Won't play Friday in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 3:54pm

Garrett (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's G League clash against the Capital City Go-Go.

Garrett is recovering from an illness that could prevent him from playing in Saturday's rematch against Capital City. Over his last five G League outings, Garrett has averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.

