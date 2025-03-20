Marcus Garrett Injury: Won't play Thursday
Garrett (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
The 26-year-old swingman has been downgraded from questionable to out due to lower back soreness. His next chance to play will come during the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Thunder on Friday. Nick Smith and Seth Curry will likely receive an uptick in playing time due to Garrett being sidelined.
