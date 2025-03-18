Marcus Garrett News: Career-high 12 points in loss

Garrett had 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 loss to the Hawks.

Garrett led the second unit while scoring a career-high 12 points during the blowout loss. Additionally, the 26-year-old tied the game high in steals, which also tied his career-high mark. Garrett will be under contract with the Hornets for two more games, and if he continues to provide a valuable spark, he could earn a second 10-day deal.