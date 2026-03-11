Marcus Garrett News: Dishes out four dimes in return
Garrett (back) finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 140-98 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Making his return from a back injury, Garrett saw a limited workload in the starting lineup Tuesday. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per game across 23 G League regular-season contests, shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.
