Marcus Garrett News: Enjoys strong all-around showing

Garrett had 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes Tuesday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 111-101 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Garrett finished second on the Swarm in scoring behind Jaylen Sims' 24 points, and Garrett led the team in rebounds and assists. The Kansas product continues to impress on the offensive end this season, scoring 14 or more points in five of six appearances.