Marcus Garrett News: Gets 10-day deal

Garrett signed a 10-day contract with the Hornets on Wednesday.

Garrett will be available for Wednesday's game in Atlanta and will join the 15-man roster as a replacement for Malachi Flynn, who wasn't re-signed after his 10-day contract expired Tuesday. After being cut by the Hornets in training camp, Garrett has appeared in 40 games for Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Over his 40 appearances for the Swarm, Garrett averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest. He could get the chance to play backup minutes on the wing for Charlotte while he's under contracdt.