Marcus Garrett headshot

Marcus Garrett News: Joins Charlotte on 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 9:09am

Garrett and the Hornets agreed to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

Garrett, who has appeared in 40 contests with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League this season, has posted averages of 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Hornets don't have much to play for these days and have several injured players, meaning Garrett could get a chance to prove himself.

Marcus Garrett
Charlotte Hornets
