Marcus Garrett News: Leading scorer in G League win

Garrett closed with 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 141-106 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Garrett paced all scorers Sunday, finishing one point shy of 30 in a dominant win. The guard has now scored 20-plus points in four of his past seven outings and owns a full-season average of 12.1 points across 28 G League contests.