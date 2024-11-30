Marcus Garrett News: Leads Swarm with 16 points

Garrett recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals over 37 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 105-97 win over the Long Island Nets.

Garrett posted an efficient shooting performance and scored in double figures for the third time in as many games. He continues be one of the key scoring contributors for this Greensboro team, now averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals in seven appearances.