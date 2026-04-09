Marcus Garrett News: Leads team in scoring in victory

Garrett recorded 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Garrett made an impact from the field despite lacking his usual accuracy during the first game of the G League finals. The guard surpassed the 20-point threshold for only the third time in his last 17 contests. He's now averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.