Marcus Garrett News: Leads team in scoring in victory
Garrett recorded 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Garrett made an impact from the field despite lacking his usual accuracy during the first game of the G League finals. The guard surpassed the 20-point threshold for only the third time in his last 17 contests. He's now averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
Marcus Garrett
Free Agent
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