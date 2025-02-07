Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Garrett News: Returns to action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Garrett posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-116 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Garrett was the third member of the Swarm to record 20-plus points during his return from a two-game absence due to an illness. However, the 26-year-old also finished with a team-worst minus-11 point differential in the close win.

