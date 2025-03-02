Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Garrett News: Scores 20 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Garrett posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-97 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Garrett tied his season high with four made three-pointers, a mark he's reached three times now, en route to his first 20-point game since Feb. 5. Across 37 G League appearances, Garrett has averaged 10.5 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep.

