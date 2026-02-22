Marcus Garrett headshot

Marcus Garrett News: Secures double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Garrett notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-104 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Garrett achieved his best playmaking output of the current campaign to complete his second double-double in 25 games played. The versatile man has been a regular starter lately, standing out for his contributions around the floor and most recently for his scoring value, as he has reached the 20-point threshold three times over his last four contests.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Garrett
